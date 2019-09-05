The first home game of the 2019 Bulldog football season will be a hot and sweltering one, as Mississippi State University is set to play the University of Southern Mississippi at 2:30 p.m.
With temperatures expected to rise to the mid 90s on game day, MSU Athletics has several ways they are helping fans beat the heat, as well as tips for fans to deal with the weather this Saturday. Just one clear, colorless, full or empty water bottle per person is permitted in Davis Wade for all games and there will be free water refilling stations located near sections 4, 11, 22 and 308.
The press release from the Athletic Department also said there will be air conditioned buses and rest stations set up outside of Gate B and Gate L. Some precautions the Athletic Department recommends to fans is to hydrate with water throughout the day in order to avoid heat exhaustion and to steer clear of excess consumption of alcohol and caffeine, as they can lead to dehydration.
In the 2018 season, MSU was one of the first SEC schools to implement the metal detectors at each gate. Items that people will need to place in the bins are large metal objects such as cowbells, keys and phones. However, people will not need to remove belts, wallets, watches or jewelry.
The SEC's clear bag policy is also in effect, so MSU Athletics said the following bags are allowed as follows: Bags which are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"; One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand). An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at Gates F and I. Also, an approved logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
