The tenure of head softball coach Vann Stuedeman at Mississippi State University came to a close late Tuesday afternoon with a press release sent out by the MSU Athletic Department, confirming reports her time as coach had ended.
In the press release, John Cohen, director of athletics at MSU, thanked Stuedeman for her time coaching at MSU, as the Bulldogs compiled a 276-189 overall mark and a 69-127 SEC regular-season record in her eight seasons of coaching the team.
"We are grateful to Vann for eight years of service to Mississippi State softball," Cohen said. "We appreciate her efforts and contributions to the program. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors. We will move forward immediately with a national search to identify our next head coach."
With the departure coming in the middle of summer and a week after Cohen spoke to media, Stuedeman did not offer much to explain the circumstances surrounding her exit from the program, but said she enjoyed the eight seasons she worked with the team.
"Mississippi State was a dream job come true," Stuedeman said. "I have enjoyed working with the student-athletes and seeing them develop into strong young women. I am very proud of our success on the field and wish the program all the best moving forward."
