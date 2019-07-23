MSU student dies in car accident

According to a release from Mississippi State University’s Dean of Students Thomas Bourgeois, Toby Nelson Menotti, a junior business administration major from Starkville, died July 16, 2019, in a car accident.
"We were saddened to receive the news of the loss of Mr. Menotti and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends," Bourgeois said.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 45 in Citronelle, Alabama, according to Sergeant John Bogle with The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Menotti, who was driving a white 2017 Ford Fusion, collided with a log truck as Menotti was driving northbound. After the collision, the log truck collided with a tree, causing the logs to hit a power line and spark a fire.
"Both drivers sustained fatal injuries when their vehicles collided head on," Bogle said.
According to Bogle, the cause of the crash is still under investigation by state troopers.
Menotti, who was born in Columbus, Mississippi in 1996, was a graduate of New Hope High School.
According to Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory’s obituary of Menotti, he acquired his associate degree from East Mississippi Community College. While at EMCC, he studied mechanical engineering and became a certified welder.
According to Menotti's obituary, he attended MSU to obtain a business degree with the dream of opening a vehicle enhancement shop.
Visitation and celebration of life services were held July 20.
"In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the charity of your choice," the obituary states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.