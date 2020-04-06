Starkville, MS (39762)

Today

Foggy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.