Steak 'n Shake is showing off to students

The long wait is over. Steak 'n Shake has arrived at Mississippi State University, and the wait has proven worth the reward.
Steak 'n Shake, a restaurant chain known for its hamburgers and milkshakes, took over the vacant spot that Burger King once held in the Roberts Building on Lee Boulevard. While it was founded in Normal, Illinois in 1934, it is anything but normal for the students at MSU.
The first thing I noticed when entering Steak 'n Shake was the cleanliness of the restaurant. The interior was given a facelift in preparation for the new chain arriving, and it was a refreshing sight.
The color scheme gave off a retro vibe, and it made me feel as if I had traveled back to a simpler time. Since I had never eaten at this restaurant, I perused the menu and found something I knew I would like.
I walked up to the counter and was greeted by a smiling Steak 'n Shake employee, who took my order without any hesitation. I ordered a chicken tender meal, and my friend, ordered the same, but included a cookies 'n cream milkshake with his order.
After paying for our food, finding a place to sit was no problem. The restaurant took advantage of the walls and created many booths for customers to sit in.
The wait for our food was minimal, and unlike other restaurants on campus, an employee even brought it out to our table. Steak 'n Shake makes their food to order, and it was obvious upon its arrival.
However, if students are looking for something to grab and go, then this is not the place for them. I like the emphasis the restaurant puts on quality, and so the short wait for freshly cooked food is well worth it.
As for the food, everything was made to perfection. My chicken tenders were heavenly, as they were pulled straight from the grease and still hot.
The tenders were a good size, about three or four inches, and pulled apart with ease, marking their tenderness. The texture was exactly what one should expect: crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. The meat tasted like it was high-quality. My fries were perfectly crispy, but not fried to a crisp.
I chose from their options of Coke products, and the soft drink was refreshing, and I was able to get a refill with little to no wait.
I was lucky enough to try my friend’s milkshake. My one regret from this visit was not ordering a shake of my own, as his milkshake was divine, and there were about 15 different flavors and combinations to choose from.
From the taste, I guessed it was made with real whole milk, not skimming on any of the full flavor offered by milk. It was neither too thick to drink through a straw, nor too thin either. Either way, it was absolutely delicious.
I may be struck down for saying this, but this is probably the best milkshake I have ever had.
Overall, my visit to Steak 'n Shake was fantastic. Although, there were a few things that made my experience less than perfect.
As much as I enjoy eating chicken tenders, I would really like to see healthy options on their menu. I understand this would mess with the diner-style aesthetic of the food they serve, but I still feel like it would be nice to have.
As for the prices, customers pay for what they get, and what they are paying for is quality. The portions are not huge, but they are not small either.
Overall, Steak 'n Shake is a nice addition to MSU’s campus. They offer a simple, American diner experience to a campus with a variety of dining options. I hope the campus agrees, so this addition can stick around.
