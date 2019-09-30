Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Employee reported she was bitten by a canine at the intramural field on MSU campus. Subject went to State Urgent Care for treatment.
Friday, September 27, 2019
Resident of city/county reported his vehicle was burglarized while parked on Maroon and White Drive
Student reported his vehicle was damaged while parked in Zacharius Village.
Student reported his vehicle was damaged while parked at MSU Golf Course.
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Officer did a welfare check on a student. Subject was home for the weekend.
Student arrested on Blackjack Road for speeding 51/30, no driver's license and possession of marijuana. Justice Court citations and referrals issued.
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Student reported being threatened by his roommate off campus at Aspen Heights Apartments.
Traffic Citations Report
Justice Court citation issued on Bully Boulevard for disregard of a traffic device.
Justice Court citation issued on BS Hood Road for no driver's license.
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 38/20.
MSU citation issued on Bully Boulevard for speeding 37/20.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for disregard of a traffic device.
MSU citation issued on East Lee Boulevard for speeding 52/20.
MSU citation issued on Blackjack Road for speeding 48/30.
MSU citation issued on College View Street for speeding 40/20.
