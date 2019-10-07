Friday, October 4, 2019
Officer found a license plate on the ground at the intersection of Magruder Street and President's Circle.
Saturday, October 5, 2019
Non-resident/visitor arrested on Blackjack Road for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of beer in dry county and minor in possession of alcohol. Justice court citations issued.
Student reported his vehicle was damaged while parked in F11 parking lot.
Student was having difficulty breathing in residence hall. Subject was transported to OCH via ambulance.
Sunday, October 6, 2019
Officer responded to Deavenport Hall for welfare check on a student. Nothing was found.
Traffic Citations Report
MSU Citation issued on College View Street for speeding 35/20.
MSU Citation issued on Blackjack Road for speeding 52/30.
MSU Citation issued on Bully Boulevard for speeding 41/20.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 40/20.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 44/20.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for seatbelt violation.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for seatbelt violation.
MSU Citation issued on Sorority Row for driving wrong way.
MSU Citation issued on Sorority Row for driving wrong way.
MSU Citation issued on Sorority Row for driving wrong way.
