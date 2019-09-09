Monday, August 29, 2019
Internal audit reported embezzlement in Animal Health Department.
Friday, September 6, 2019
Student reported being stalked on campus by classmate.
Student transported to OCH for medical assistance.
Saturday, September 7, 2019
Student arrested on Bully Boulevard for DUI 1st. Justice Court citation and referral issued.
Student transported to OCH for medical assistance.
Non-resident/visitor arrested outside YMCA building for public drunkenness.
Student issued a referral for minor in possession of alcohol and alleged simple assault on a minor in Magnolia Hall.
Sunday, September 8, 2019
Non-resident/visitor arrested on Stone Boulevard for an active warrant for disturbing the peace. Justice court citations and ban letter issued.
Traffic Citation Reports
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 38/20.
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 41/20.
MSU citation issued on East Lee Boulevard for speeding 40/30.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for disregard of traffic device.
MSU citation issued on College View Street for speeding 42/20.
MSU citation on College View Street for speeding 43/20.
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 38/20.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 38/20.
MSU citation issued on Bully Boulevard for speeding 41/20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.