Friday, September 6, 2019
Student reported being stalked by another student.
Monday, September 9, 2019
Student reported being harassed by another individual.
Traffic Citation Reports
MSU citation issued on Hail State Boulevard for speeding 37/20.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 37/20.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 41/20.
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 44/20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.