Monday, September 30, 2019
Officer retrieved an abandoned bike at Old Main Academic Center.
Employee reported two yellow rose bushes missing from the Rose Garden.
Student fainted in Allen Hall. Subject transported to OCH via ambulance.
Student arrested at MSU Police Department for four felony warrants regarding fraudulent use of a debit card number.
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Gate arm at Sorority Row was reported damaged.
Employee reported a MacBook Pro missing from Dorman Hall.
Traffic Citations Report
MSU Citation issued on College View Drive for speeding 52/30.
MSU Citation issued on Blackjack Road for speeding 59/30.
MSU Citation issued on Bully Boulevard for speeding 41/20.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 41/20.
MSU Citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 39/20.
