Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A student complained of stomach pains in Allen Hall and was transported to OCH.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Student reported harassment via social media from an unknown entity.
MSU citation issued on East Lee Boulevard for speeding 43/30.
MSU citation issued on Stone Boulevard for speeding 37/20.
MSU citation on College View Street for speeding 42/20.
MSU citation on College View Street for speeding 39/20.
MSU citation issued on Bailey Howell Drive for speeding 39/20.
